Senior Cloud Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

We are seeking a Senior Cloud Developer, whose primary function is to write backend APIs and backend services in AWS.

The client offers a high growth potential environment where a developer will be able to make decisions that affect the development of our platform. You will be exposed to a wide variety of technologies, especially in the cloud service space (Amazon Web Services).

Minimum Requirements:

• 5+ years commercial experience building web APIs and backend services.

• 1+ years building in a cloud Service environment such as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud

• 7 + years in a related programming language such as Typescript/JavaScript

• Solid knowledge of microservices architecture

• Strong understanding of Unit Testing practice

• Familiarity with backend build pipelines and tools

• Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

• Ability to work independently or with a group

Advantageous:

• Working in a Scrum / Agile environment

• Experience with AWS

• Some Front-End experience and/or the desire to work in this area. At times you may need to help.

Required Experience and Skills:

• Develop & maintain APIs

• Design and Architect microservices

• Optimize microservice’s communication layers

• Stay up-to-date on emerging code standards

• Maintain and implement code standards

• Mentor Junior and Intermediate Developers

Skills and competencies:

• Must have a strong sense of customer focus.

• Ability to take accountability and entail great problem-solving skills.

• Excellent people management and relationship management skills.

• Must be results-driven.

• Portray strong attention to detail, whilst maintaining efficiency.

• Impressive planning, organizational and time management skills.

Additional

• Must have solid reliable high-speed internet with ability to have video teleconferencing daily

About The Employer:

The client is a Johannesburg headquartered digital platform that facilitates the safe and efficient movement of road freight cargo across SADC. Our technology

is building a new standard for road freight.

Over the next two years our plan is to expand our footprint globally. To do this we will need a team of highly experienced Software Developers and related technologists.

