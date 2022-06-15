Senior DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

You will form part of their DevOps team. As a senior DevOps Engineer you will manage the ICT infrastructure and provide a single point of contact for technology support. You will also be contributing to software development efforts to build highly efficient internal tooling, using languages such as Java and Python.

They are looking for an individual that is a great team player, has highly developed technical problem-solving skills and has a high level of attention to detail. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa.

What you need

5+ years’ relevant coding experience in Java, Python or Javascript.

Proficiency in Linux operating systems.

Proficiency in relational databases, including database design, writing complex aggregation queries, writing SQL functions, indexing, etc.

Passionate and dedicated team members –

Flexibility – 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00.

