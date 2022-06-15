Senior Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join our client’s team as a senior software developer. It will be your job to develop software based

on architectural, UX and UI design specifications and other acceptance criteria.

We believe that as a software developer, you add the most value when you are empowered

to provide input into the business case for the software as well as the UX and UI designs in

order to get to the most optimal solution. Your job is not just to deliver code.

Responsibilities

? Deliver code according to a product backlog

? Agile software development

? Technical leadership of a small development team

? Provide input on UX and UI designs to optimise development efforts

? Give architectural advice where required

? Actively contribute to the entire team of product managers, UX practitioners, software

developers and QA analysts and engineers

? Continuous self-development and expansion of skills

? If you’re an intermediate: assist senior software developer to mentor junior team

members

? If you’re a senior: mentor junior team members

? Assist with software and product support

? Communicate technical needs and risks effectively outside of the team

? Be familiar with devops and infrastructure deployment

? Write effective documentation for architecture and infrastructure

Requirements

? AngularJS. Other web frameworks (ReactJS etc) may also be applicable

? Flutter and Dart for mobile development. Android and iOS native development are

also appropriate

? API integration through HTTP. REST and REST-like interfaces.

? GraphQL integration

? Relational databases and SQL

? Other databases (time series, graph, document, key-value etc)

? Use cloud based infrastructure (AWS and Google). This includes compute and data

storage elements.

? Automated deployment infrastructure (Azure DevOps, CodeDeploy etc.)

And these equally important skills

? Communication skills that allow you to collaborate and explain your process,

approach and motivation to various stakeholders, including technical and

non-technical people.

? Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

? Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

? Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

? A propensity to fail fast and learn fast and share both failure and learning with others.

? Prioritising learning over being right. Understanding others rather than becoming

defensive.

? Understanding the value of the client as part of the team rather than “us & them”.

? Minimum 6 years of relevant software development experience

Learn more/Apply for this position