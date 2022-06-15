Software Developer / Engineer (SAM)

Are you obsessed with solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features?

Do you want to work in a highly skilled agile team with a strong customer focus to develop Go software for a servicebased architecture in a continuous integration environment? Do you have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems?

If you are keen to help to extend my client’s position as a market leader by building systems that adds value to their customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic and have the following:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.

Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.

Proficient in Linux based systems.

Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.

Critical thinker and detail-oriented.

Excellent communicator

Desired Skills:

Go

Java

C

C++

