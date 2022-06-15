Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BE a core contributor to the tech evolution, UX design and architecture and success of a leading global provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions seeking your coding talents as a Software Engineer. You will join a team and help develop user interfaces and supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualization, GIS and workflow. The ideal candidate will require a BSc. Honours in Computer Science/BEng with Computer Science or equivalent plus 2-5 year’s suitable work experience. You must have experience with Full Stack UI Development & familiarity of user research, personas and Information Architecture. Some of your tech tools should include Java, TDD, SOLID, gRPC, SQL, Maven, GIT, JIRA, Spring Boot, JavaScript and TypeScript, [URL Removed] – familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem.

DUTIES:

Help us to extend the company’s position as market leader providing insights into Telecoms Big Data delivered

by very large, distributed processing systems.

Join us in the early stage of creating new user interface applications using [URL Removed] and Spring Boot and make a significant contribution to their success, technology evolution, UX design and architecture.

Work in an Agile team with high customer focus developing software in a Continuous Integration environment.

Obsess over requirements, design and user experience to deliver just the right product that promotes user adoption and delights customers.

Have passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert Operators, Analysts and Administrators.

Over time, provide guidance on adoption of advances in technology and software architecture design to improve our position in the market through the quality of products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Min. B.Sc. Computer Science Hons, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience in an aligned position.

Full Stack UI Development.

Familiar with UX interaction design process with familiarity of user research, personas and Information Architecture.

Experience – Building new UI architectures from scratch. Automated test development and processes to support Continuous Integration. In multi-threaded performance-centric design. Deploying solutions to production, providing support and maintenance, dealing with user and support feedback and troubleshooting to rapidly solve problems. Design and development for distributed service-oriented architectures and asynchronous messaging. Integration of diverse systems in a service-oriented architecture. Dependency Injection. Refactoring skills. Semantic Versioning. Software development effort estimation and planning. Micro-service architecture design patterns. Application of SOLID design principles and principles of modular application architecture. TDD, Automated Test Development and Continuous Integration.



Tech Stack:

Java

gRPC

SQL

Maven

GIT

JIRA

Spring Boot

JavaScript and TypeScript

vue.js – familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem

grpc-web

HTML

CSS

ATTRIBUTES:

Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions.

Detail orientated approach that seeks to gain a deep understanding of the domain.

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills to promote collaboration and enhance teamwork.

Desire to mentor others to promote the strength of the team.

Aspire to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge.

Take initiative, prioritize and work independently with little need for supervision.

Desire to improve and drive change that leads to higher quality and productivity for the whole team.

COMMENTS:

