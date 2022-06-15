Specialist Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Specialist Data Engineer

Our well known client in the financial industry is looking for a star Data Engineer to work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories you will also be responsible for following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.

Critical Skills:

Hadoop, Hive, Denodo, HFDS

Desired Skills:

