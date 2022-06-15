Technical Test Analyst –

We are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you are looking for a new opportunity and have strong SQL skills – to be able to customize and run SQL queries and experience in searching in databases, running shell scripts via UNIX/LINUX termina and Basic UNIX/LINUX commands, HP QC/ALM, knowledge of BaNCS Interface systems, knowledge of the Defect logging processes experience, please get in contact.

Hybrid work model.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Shell scripts

UNIX

LINUX

ALM

Defect logging

