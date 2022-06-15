Test Automation

Purpose:

The candidate will be responsible for developing, maintaining and executing automated scripts by using Unified Functional Testing tool.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT certificate / diploma or equivalent.

ISTQB or ISEB qualification would be advantageous.

4-6 solid years’ experience in testing software solutions especially in a financial industry.

2+ solid years’ experience as a Manual Test Analyst.

Knowledge of manual testing test techniques.

Proficiency in MS Excel.

Knowledge and experience with software test tools, i.e., Quality Centre, Quick Test and 4+ solid years’ experience in a Test Automation role.

Extensive knowledge in developing automation frameworks.

Extensive knowledge in developing re-usable automation test scripts.

Knowledge of SQL.

Duties and Responsibilities :

Provide estimations of test automation effort.

Plan and design the automation framework.

Develop reusable automation test scripts.

Maintain and execute automation test scripts and test suites.

Identify and prepare test data requirements

Report automation defects

Report on test automation progress and status to the Test Manager.

Raise risks and issues with the Test Manager

Apply best practices in developing and maintaining test automation scripts

Ensures all test automation standards are being met, and

Contribute to improvements on test automation processes

Location : Pretoria

