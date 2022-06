CNC PROGRAMMER – Gauteng Johannesburg

CNC PROGRAMMER (QUALIFIED FITTER & TURNER) for a Manufacturing Parts Company in East Rand – Gauteng

CNC Programmer

Grade 12 / N3 or Equivalent

Qualified Fitter & Turner or Toolmaker

MINIMUM 10 Years’ experience in manufacturing

Advanced CNC Programming Courses – Milling & Turning

MUST be able to Measure accurately with precision

measuring instruments

Be able to write Manual CNC Programs for:

Fanuc Controls

Manual G Codes/Parts Programming (Compulsory)

Background in Writing programs with CAD/CAM will

be an ADVANTAGE

* Experience in Inventor Cam will be an ADVANTAGE

Desired Skills:

CNC Programming

milling

Turning

Learn more/Apply for this position