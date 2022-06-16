Data Governance Manager at The Focus Group

To establish, implement and maintain a data governance framework and strategy, and to ensure the business understands and adheres to the set standards.

The Data Governance Manager reports directly to the Head of IT Strategy and Architecture. This position is responsible for managing the processes, policies and standards of use of data within the company. The role must ensure that data is consistent, useable, as well as protect data from misuse. The Data Governance Manager must ensure that accurate and quality data is available in order to inform business decisions.

Internal Liaison takes place across the business heads. External liaison takes place with 3rd parties.

To manage data governance framework and policies

Define data management strategy, including data quality strategy

Implement and maintain the data governance framework

Implement and maintain all policies relating to data governance

Maintain the data risk register

Maintain the necessary data mapping and data flow mapping registers

Ensure all areas of data governance are governed, including data residency, data retention, data protection, data disposal, data quality, data integrity, data ownership

To run programmes to ensure implementation of data governance and efficient use of data

Facilitate adoption of data governance through-out the organisation

Understand data flows through the organisation

Ensure agile processes adhere to data governance

Identify data duplication and eliminate redundancy

Define data ownership of all data

Ensure data stewardship responsibility is taken by departments, and that they are resourced as needed

Optimise data access for quick decision making and to promote productivity (including for remote working staff)

Be the point of escalation for data governance concerns or conflicts

Ensure organisational understanding of data governance through necessary means

Ensure effective use of technologies to maintain and enhance data governance

To monitor data standards, quality, compliance, and integrity

Define data standards and data quality metrics

Implement technologies that measure data quality metrics appropriate to data types and departments

Ensure data classification is adhered to and identify mis-categorised data

Continuously align data governance with strategic objectives in developing data and information as a business asset

To ensure compliance with regulations and use of industry standards

Ensure data governance policies remain aligned with current regulations

Liaise with Legal and Compliance to understand all regulations pertaining to data (e.g. data protection regulations and financial regulations)

Stay abreast of data governance industry standards and related technologies

Champion adoption and implementation of industry data standards or frameworks or similar

To report effectively and efficiently on data governance

Produce regular reports pertaining to data governance as required by the organisation

Reporting should include, but is not limited to, data quality, data integrity, data governance adoption, data risks, data protection

Perform regular data integrity gap analysis

Report faulty data to those who can repair it

Identify new business opportunities pertaining to use of data assets

Identify resourcing needs for the organisation to adhere to data governance

To manage own professional and self-development

Maintain up to date knowledge of data governance principles

Be the subject matter expert for data governance in the organisation

Attend monthly and formal bi-annual performance meetings with Head of IT Strategy and Architecture

Participate in all required compliance training and assessments

Knowledge

• Data governance processes and tools

• Data quality metrics

• Business operations

• Technologies supporting data governance

• Data governance industry standards

• GDPR and POPIA (Desired)

• SQL and data manipulation (Desired)

Skills

• Multitasking skills

• Computer skills

• Verbal and written communication

• Organisational and administrative skills

• Attention to detail

• Analytical skills

• Ability to work independently

Experience

• 3+ years experience in data management and governance (Essential)

• 7+ years experience in a related field like information technology, legal or compliance (Essential)

• Experience in financial services (Strongly Desired)

Education

• Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

• Related tertiary qualification (Desired)

Learn more/Apply for this position