Senior Project Manager (Construction Consultancy) at Gleeds –

Senior Project Manager / London UK

Ever thought of continuing your career as a Senior Quantity Surveyor in the United Kingdom?

if so, then this is an opportunity not to be missed!

Benefits of moving to the UK:

Job security.

Job support structure.

Fantastic education system for children, giving them opportunities, they might never have had.

World leading healthcare system.

International recognition.

Working visa fully provided for

You are in a European location with a diverse population and have easy access to travel the world!

The Gleeds Project Management team add value to customers by fostering collaboration and innovation across delivery teams, we help clients drive efficiency and reduce risk – keeping projects on track.

The London PM team are renowned for delivering high value, multi-million-pound developments with prestigious customers.

We are looking to make appointments at various levels within the team to support our high growth targets and develop out current offering across a variety of sectors such as Residential, Commercial, Education and Hotels.

As an independent, global consultancy we can offer you the opportunity to lead on high value projects, clear development plans, international mobility and all the tools and support you need to excel in your career.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Supporting Business Unit Directors in delivering business objectives

Positively engaging with customers and developing, growing, and maintaining customer relationships

Delivering high quality services and deliverables ensuring that services meet our customer’s requirements.

Managing projects and/or programmes to deliver high quality services and deliverables in accordance with the business procedures

Administering contracts as a contract administrator, employer’s agent or project manager

Producing and presenting to customers

Mentoring and coaching employees so that they realise their full potential

Preparing bids for services.

Managing service delivery for profit

Advising directors promptly of any issues that have arisen, or may arise, on projects; those that might impact on Gleeds professional indemnity (PI) insurance



Who we are looking for:

An extensive background in project delivery within Real-Estate (High rise residential, commercial office, mixed use, Education, industrial, Healthcare)

Well acquainted with Project Managing techniques

Degree Qualified and working towards Chartership (MCIOB, MRICS, MAPM)

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Construction

Construction Consultancy

Contract Administration

NEC

NEC Contracts

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Every day at Gleeds, we influence the way people around the world live, work and travel. Delivering on the world’s most iconic projects for globally renowned clients, our teams solve complex problems that shape the future of the built environment.

One of the qualities we value in people, is the ability to think creatively about the solutions we offer to clients. With 71 offices spanning the Americas, Europe, MENA and Asia Pacific our ability to innovate and improve is a product of the varied backgrounds and experience of our people. We welcome new perspectives and ideas.

We believe that quality relationships sit at the heart of good business. We strive to be the people that seek to understand and bring people together. Wherever we are in the world, our aspiration is to leave a positive legacy for people and local communities, whilst living and breathing our three core values:

– We’re committed to our clients and our people

– We’re creative and realistic

– We combine professionalism with [URL Removed] are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications regardless of age, disability, marital status, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation, transgender status, or [URL Removed] recognise the importance of work/life balance and agree flexible working arrangements to suit [URL Removed] is a gold standard investor in people employer

