User Interface UI Designer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Work from home

This position reports to the UI Team Lead

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Explore ideas for how to solve UI design challenges and then refine it into a coherent solution.

Carry out research, brainstorming, sketching, prototyping, and collaboration with our designers and engineers to ship great products.

Design clear, simple and elegant interfaces.

Own the process of taking in wireframes from UX and producing UI design assets for development.

Maintain components in the design system, acting as custodian of UI design assets.

Own design reviews of your work with the Design team and key stakeholders.

We are empathetic user advocates and respect our users’ opinions. Act as the user advocate during the development process.

The skills we need:

Ability to work independently but also to collaborate with the team when required.

Ability to produce quality UI work on a consistent basis.

Bringing a positive attitude to the team

Being a considerate team player

Passion and diligence to produce high quality work

Qualifications & Experience:

You have at least 3 years experience in a UI/Product Design or similar role with a portfolio that demonstrates experience in product thinking where you have previously shipped UX/UI design for digital products.

Relevant tertiary qualification required or equivalent experience.

You are a designer that is constantly inspired – motivating those around you through your passion and drive for what you do.

You shine through your designs and you’re excited by regularly coming up with new ideas, shipping new products and features that address your users’ real needs.

You thrive in a collaborative workplace; partnering with other designers, engineers, product owners and other disciplines throughout the company.

You appreciate big picture thinking. While details are everything, creating an experience that always keeps our users in mind is equally as important.

You are a problem solver that’s excited by a challenge. You enjoy sitting in a room and white-boarding ideas to confidently come up with simple, elegant solutions that everyone can move forward with.

You enjoy a little flexibility in your work. Our growth means there are constantly new things to work on every day, as such it’s likely that you’ll often be working across the board on new and exciting projects.

Sketch is your tool of choice. If you are good at AE or any other motion design tool, this will be advantageous.

You are eager to showcase your prototyping skills and have used Invision and another tool of choice frequently in the past.

Desired Skills:

UI/UX

user interface

Product Designer

Learn more/Apply for this position