Our client, based in the insurance industry is looking for a BI Developer to be based in Johannesburg.
- End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.
- Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse.
- Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.
- Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
- Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.
Key Requirements:
- Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving.
- Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team.
- Able to perform multiple tasks.
- Strong technical and problem-solving skills.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to cope with tight deadlines.
Qualifications and work experience:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification.
- Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS ).
- Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS) .
- Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX).
- Insurance industry knowledge required.
- Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security).
- Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous
- Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
- Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g., Kafka or Nifi)
- Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related
- SQL Architectural experience preferable.
- Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.
- Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous.
- Ability to interact with clients.
Desired Skills:
- BI Developer
- Datawarehousing
- SQL Server
- Cloud Technologies
- C#
- SQL Architecture