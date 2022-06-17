Business Analyst (12 Month contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The ideal candidate will join a small but growing IT team on twelve months contract with a possibility of renewal or permanent appointment. Our client is looking for a candidate with Project management experience in IT and Finance within the insurance industry.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements).
- Analyze & design new business processes and organizational structures to support business requirements.
- Create business process models, analyses models, and identify variances from operational & performance requirements.
- Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment.
- Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.
- Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers and ensure a clear &complete understanding of the requirements.
- Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled.
- Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.
- Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.
- As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case
- Assist with benefit realization review.
Key Requirements:
- Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.
- Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and Software Development LifeCycle methodologies.
- Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms Relationship development.
Competencies:
- Strong analytical & numerical ability.
- Problem solving skills.
- Conceptual thinker.
- Good communication / interpersonal skills.
- Action / results orientation.
- Quality orientation.
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation.
Other:
- Must be willing to travel on an adhoc basis.
- Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license.
Qualifications and work experience:
- Matric/Grade 12.
- Business Degree would be to your advantage.
- Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses.
- A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- GUI
- SDLC
- Insurance industry