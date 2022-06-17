Business Analyst (12 Month contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The ideal candidate will join a small but growing IT team on twelve months contract with a possibility of renewal or permanent appointment. Our client is looking for a candidate with Project management experience in IT and Finance within the insurance industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements).

Analyze & design new business processes and organizational structures to support business requirements.

Create business process models, analyses models, and identify variances from operational & performance requirements.

Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment.

Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.

Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers and ensure a clear &complete understanding of the requirements.

Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled.

Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.

Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.

As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case

Assist with benefit realization review.

Key Requirements:

Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and Software Development LifeCycle methodologies.

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms Relationship development.

Competencies:

Strong analytical & numerical ability.

Problem solving skills.

Conceptual thinker.

Good communication / interpersonal skills.

Action / results orientation.

Quality orientation.

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation.

Other:

Must be willing to travel on an adhoc basis.

Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license.

Qualifications and work experience:

Matric/Grade 12.

Business Degree would be to your advantage.

Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses.

A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

GUI

SDLC

Insurance industry

