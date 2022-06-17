Business Analyst at Telesure Group – Gauteng Dainfern

JOB PURPOSE

Perform investigations and analysis of business ideas, needs and problems, and create proposals thereof.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Needs Assessment

Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues. Liaise with operational, tactical and support stakeholders to understand business needs, problems and requirements.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Contribute to stakeholder engagement through identifying stakeholders, finding out their needs/issues/concern and reacting to these by arranging meetings and events and drafting supporting materials to promote understanding and commitment. Describe business problems and associated solutions using industry standards methods, models and formats to display the results in a manner that is meaningful and accessible by internal customers who commission the work. Maintain fulfilment relationships and translate discussions between business and fulfilment areas. Communicate identified improvements to all stakeholders

Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”

Document “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required. Influence discussions about solutions, projects and initiatives based on the analysis of the relevant business domains.

Business Requirements Identification

Collect business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the requirements in terms of target user roles and goals. Identify, measure and analyse business processes. Define value stream mapping in a specific business area. Measure process wastes and leakages against benchmark standards. Implement approved changes to processes.

Feasibility Studies:

Conduct feasibility studies from a technological and organizational perspective and document findings to complete cost-benefit analysis on implementing changes to business processes, products, or business unit structure.

Documentation and Back-up

Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and back up files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur. Prepare research reports that outline the results of investigation and analysis, and ad-hoc commissioned research.

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

GENERAL EDUCATION

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)

Business Analyst Certification/qualification (Essential)

Agile Methodology (Advantageous)

Short-term industry related qualification/certification (Advantageous)

GENERAL EXPERIENCE

3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst/System Analyst (Essential)

Contact Centre Software/management experience (Essential)

Experience in Business process mapping (Essential)

Experience in SDLC methodology (Advantageous)

Experience in Process Re-engineering (Advantageous)

Experience and exposure in Short-term insurance industry (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

business analysis

business requirement

feasibility studies

documentation

agile

methodology

Contact Centre Software/management

Process Re-engineering

System Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is the holding company of some of South Africa’s leading financial service providers. Our portfolio includes short-term insurers, a long-term insurer, health insurance as well as an insurance and personal finance comparison platform. We’re pioneers with a hunger for best, bringing customer-focused innovation and service excellence to the financial services industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

