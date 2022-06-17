Business Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DELIVER innovative solutions, leading change and strategy as the next Business Analyst sought by a forward-thinking Business & Employment Solutions provider in Joburg. Utilising Agile methodology, you will develop products that improve business processes and increase product uptake, managing user stories & epics while ensuring the smooth execution of the sprint. You will also play the role of PO proxy so that the delivery team have a higher amount of access to the Product Owner’s perspectives, communicating the product vision and making sure it’s understood. You must possess a University Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/IS/Computer Engineering with a Business Analysis Certification and 10 years’ work experience in a similar role with 2 having been in a Managerial capacity.

DUTIES:

General –

Locate, understand, and define stakeholder needs/styles of communication.

Elaborate additional specifications, if necessary.

Partner with the PO in communicating the product vision and making sure it’s understood.

Facilitate the conversation and negotiations between business and IT.

Manage User Stories –

Define the problem area and analyse if the need is worth satisfying.

Write user stories and support artifacts.

Prioritize the user stories.

Clear the impediments if any.

Requirements elicitation and design –

Work with stakeholders to document business rules and acceptance criteria as per the Stakeholders’ Needs and Expectations.

Model and map business processes.

Coordinate with the Development team to get the stories developed.

Day to day support in requirements clarifications and business rules.

SPOC for the Agile team for all requirements related queries.

Design and deliver end-user training and training materials; provide technical support as necessary.

Impact Analysis for changes –

Maintain the traceability matrix and dependencies.

Components mapping.

Impact analysis for changes.

Enterprise impact and gap analysis.

Suggest design solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree or Diploma in the field of Computer Science, Information Systems, or Computer Engineering.

Business Analysis Certification.

Experience/Skills –

10 Years professional working experience, 2 years in a Managerial role.

Trained in technical analysis and design.

Feature based road mapping.

Elicitation and facilitation techniques.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Good negotiation skills.

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities, able to ask the right questions, dissect, organize, translate, and cross reference requirements.

Curious about needs and problems, questioning assumptions and requirements.

Business acumen.

Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Occasional evening and weekend work to meet deadlines.

Some travel may be required.

Advantageous –

Business Models and Strategy.

Product Owner Certification.

Project Management.

Design thinking and product lifecycle management.

Understanding of Agile Software Development methodologies, values, and procedures.

Understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle.

Knowledge of Testing practices and techniques.

Business Intelligence and Data Analytics.

Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques.

Business Process Modelling.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem Solving – Creative and efficient in proposing solutions to complex, time-critical problems. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high attention to detail. Solutions to problems will be reached in consultation with the Product and Delivery team. The degree of ambiguity in problem solving will be medium to high.

Decision Making – Decisions taken will impact the design and delivery of the Product portfolio. The Product Owner has the final authority on product backlog.

Planning – Short- and medium-term planning is required to develop and manage the product roadmaps and backlogs. Capable of managing multiple priorities.

Self-motivated and decisive.

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types in a collaborative environment.

