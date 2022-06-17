C# Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Johannesburg

One of our clients within the banking/finance industry is looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their team.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices

Git source control

Jenkins and/or other CI tools

Agile SDLC Ability to: Develop detailed project plans

Coordinate the activities of outsourced Hogan technical services

Work independently and make sound judgments

Meet critical deadlines

Must have strong scripting skills

Problem solving skills

Leadership and mentoring skills

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial

Web application development

Web services experience

Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

Ability to document requirements using UML

Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting

Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC

Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful

Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka

Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry)

Desired Skills:

C# Developer

Software

IT

