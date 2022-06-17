C# Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Jun 17, 2022

Johannesburg

One of our clients within the banking/finance industry is looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their team.
Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

  • Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices

  • Git source control

  • Jenkins and/or other CI tools

  • Agile SDLC Ability to: Develop detailed project plans

  • Coordinate the activities of outsourced Hogan technical services

  • Work independently and make sound judgments

  • Meet critical deadlines

  • Must have strong scripting skills

  • Problem solving skills

  • Leadership and mentoring skills

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial

  • Web application development

  • Web services experience

  • Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

  • Ability to document requirements using UML

  • Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

  • Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting

  • Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC

  • Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful

  • Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

  • Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka

  • Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry)

Desired Skills:

  • C# Developer
  • Software
  • IT

