C# Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Johannesburg
One of our clients within the banking/finance industry is looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their team.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
- Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices
- Git source control
- Jenkins and/or other CI tools
- Agile SDLC Ability to: Develop detailed project plans
- Coordinate the activities of outsourced Hogan technical services
- Work independently and make sound judgments
- Meet critical deadlines
- Must have strong scripting skills
- Problem solving skills
- Leadership and mentoring skills
Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial
- Web application development
- Web services experience
- Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.
- Ability to document requirements using UML
- Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures
- Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting
- Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC
- Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful
- Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)
- Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka
- Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry)
Desired Skills:
- C# Developer
- Software
- IT