Commercial Analyst (Medical Devices)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Midrand
Position Overview:
A leading global medical devices company has an exciting opportunity for a Commercial Analyst who is able to display a strong commercial business acumen.
The Commercial Analyst will be responsible to develop structured financial proposals and scenarios, to monitor account profitability and to monitor performance of deals in line with key indicators.
Key areas of focus will include:
- Deal structuring
- Profitability monitoring
- Instrument lifecycle monitoring
- Deal monitoring
- Reporting
- SHE
Essential Experience, Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills Required:
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Finance, Accounting Sciences, Cost Accounting
- 2 – 3 Years’ experience in Finance or Costing in a multinational working environment
- Must possess knowledge of IFRS
- Valid Driver’s License is essential
- Ability to travel nationally and internationally
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading global medical devices company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus