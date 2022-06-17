Commercial Analyst (Medical Devices) – Gauteng Midrand

Commercial Analyst (Medical Devices)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand

Position Overview:

A leading global medical devices company has an exciting opportunity for a Commercial Analyst who is able to display a strong commercial business acumen.

The Commercial Analyst will be responsible to develop structured financial proposals and scenarios, to monitor account profitability and to monitor performance of deals in line with key indicators.

Key areas of focus will include:

Deal structuring

Profitability monitoring

Instrument lifecycle monitoring

Deal monitoring

Reporting

SHE

Essential Experience, Qualifications, Knowledge, and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Completed Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Finance, Accounting Sciences, Cost Accounting

2 – 3 Years’ experience in Finance or Costing in a multinational working environment

Must possess knowledge of IFRS

Valid Driver’s License is essential

Ability to travel nationally and internationally

About The Employer:

A leading global medical devices company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

