CRM Developer

The ideal candidate will join a small but growing IT team. The Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer will be responsible for delivering well engineered, secured, scalable and tested CRM applications used by the business. Responsible for all the customizations and administration of CRM and develop solutions that meet business and integration requirements with other line of business systems. Provide technical support and be able to troubleshoot problems and issues with and the ability to identify areas of improvement.

Key Responsibilities:

Strong knowledge of C#/HTML5/CSS/REST/WCF/ASP .Net

Experience in CRM administration, customizations, building solutions, plugins, workflows.

Proficiency in SQL, SSRS and related database technologies.

Knowledge of Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) is essential Work as part of the development team using the Scrum methodology.

Key Requirements:

Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and Software Development LifeCycle methodologies.

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms Relationship development.

Competencies:

Attention to detail and quality.

Problem Solving.

Willing to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical skills.

Good communication.

Qualifications and work experience:

Must have a degree or equivalent: o BSc Computer Science and Information Systems. o BSc/BEng Software Engineering. BCom Informatics. NDip IT. BTech IT.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM certification(s) – Advantageous.

3+ years’ experience of Microsoft Dynamics CRM, .NET and Javascript is essential

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

SDLC Methodologies

Scrum Methodologies

SQL Database

Microsoft IIS

SSRS

