Johannesburg
One of our clients within the banking/finance industry is looking for an experienced Database Administrator to join their team.
Role Purpose
- To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment
Responsibilities
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
- Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage
- Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks
- Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships
- Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
- Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum Qualification – Grade 12
- Preferred Qualification – Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
- Experience – 3 to 5 years’ experience in Database Administration
- Knowledge Required: Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments
- Troubleshooting and analysis protocol
- Various database systems
- Oracle or MYSQL or SQL server.
- Database queries and theory
- Distributed computing architectures
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Administrator
- Technology