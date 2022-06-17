Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 17, 2022

Johannesburg

One of our clients within the banking/finance industry is looking for an experienced Database Administrator to join their team.
Role Purpose

  • To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment

Responsibilities

  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

  • Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage

  • Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks

  • Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance

  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships

  • Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

  • Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

  • Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

  • Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

  • Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum Qualification – Grade 12

  • Preferred Qualification – Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

  • Experience – 3 to 5 years’ experience in Database Administration

  • Knowledge Required: Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments

  • Troubleshooting and analysis protocol

  • Various database systems

  • Oracle or MYSQL or SQL server.

  • Database queries and theory

  • Distributed computing architectures

