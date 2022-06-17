Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our clients within the banking/finance industry is looking for an experienced Database Administrator to join their team.

Role Purpose

To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment

Responsibilities

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage

Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks

Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Qualification – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification – Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

Experience – 3 to 5 years’ experience in Database Administration

Knowledge Required: Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments

Troubleshooting and analysis protocol

Various database systems

Oracle or MYSQL or SQL server.

Database queries and theory

Distributed computing architectures

