Developer – C++ at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Coding / configuring software functionality according to functional specifications.

Contributing to the detailed design documents.

Unit testing code and debugging accordingly.

Coordinating with all members of the project team.

Adheres to software development standards and procedures, and following best practices for optimal productivity.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ related experience in the software development industry in the development and/or testing areas.

Experience in the Telecommunication industry is preferred.

Experience of working with a Cloud environment would be beneficial

Knowledge in the following:

AWS and CI/CD



Python programming language



At least one programming language, typically C or C++



Configuration management systems will also be an advantage

Broad understanding of Unix operating environment

Experience with multi-user, complex software applications preferred

Experience with Methodologies / Patterns, such as Agile, SAFe, etc

Basic understanding of client requirements

Ability to develop algorithms, develop code, debug code and document

Broad understanding of software project life cycle

Communicates effectively to convey and clarify moderately complex information

Desired Skills:

C++

AWS

Python

