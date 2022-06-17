ESET launches search for Heroes of Progress

ESET has announced the launch of a new initiative, “Heroes of Progress”, where it will be searching for visionary thinkers who have contributed to progresss across a variety of industries, with technology at the core of the progress made.

Behind all forms of progress, sits a team of brilliant, often maverick, creators that ensure great things happen. ESET is on a mission to find these progressives and shine a light on the unsung heroes that keep the world turning.

Nominations can be submitted online via ESET’s website through the following link and close on 26 June 2022.

Entry submissions must be in 300-word executive summary format and outline examples of best-in-class work by the nominees that have made an impact through technology. This includes any technology invented, adopted, and improved, which advanced industries, society, or communities. To qualify for the award, nominees must work within at least one of the below fields, be actively involved in the work they are nominated for; and be over the age of 18.

The 15 different categories will include the following industries:

* Arts & creative industries

* Business

* Digital Security

* Education

* Energy & Sustainability

* Financial Services

* Food & agriculture

* Healthcare & Life Sciences

* Logistics

* Manufacturing

* Research & Development

* Science

* Sport

* Smart Cities, IoT & IT industry

* Transport & Travel

A judging panel headed up by ESET’s chief business officer, Ignacio Sbampato will review all applications and the list of the unsung agents of change across the world will be announced in September 2022.

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET South Africa, says: “If we imagine for a moment what losing the contributions of history’s creative thinkers would mean to today’s technology, it becomes clear why their efforts need to be applauded. That is why ESET places immense importance on the development of science, and the technology, research, and corporate responsibility initiatives that our business pursues with our colleagues, customers, partners, and the communities in which we operate. We are excited to start our search for true Heroes of Progress, so we can celebrate all their amazing achievements across the world and shine a light on the progressive minds helping make our planet a better place.”