Front End Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Front End software developer

A well-known client in the financial industry is looking for a Front-End Developer to join their team to deliver a streamlined user experience. We want a team member who strives to develop a first-class codebase using best practices. As a FE Developer, you will implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app.

We deliver the new front and back ends for International Payments Transfer Outward (TRO). It is the International Payments TRO online platform for the Bank. It consists of a set of UI components talking to a layer of Data Services that are exposed at the perimeter of the banking industry.

Typical Tasks

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front-End Technologies

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.

Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience

Ensuring high performance

What you require to be successful in this role:

3 – 5 years Front End Development experience

Strong JavaScript experience (Angular advantageous)

Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

These skills will be an advantage:

Angular 9+, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux, Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C#

Desired Skills:

Angular

Javascript

Restful

AJAX

