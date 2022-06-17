Junior PHP Developer / Dev-Ops at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for an Junior PHP Developer / Dev-Ops.
Requirements:
- Matric /Grade 12.
- Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.
- Virtualization (Docker, Vagrant etc).
- Git / Gitlab.
- LAMP.
Advantageous:
- ELK stack.
- Radius.
- Phalcon.
- Kubernetes/Puppet/Ansible.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with our SysAdmin and Network Engineers under the supervision of our Lead
Developer in the deployment, maintenance and support of server environments.
- Take over maintenance and support for GITLab and local development Docker virtualization.
- Be an integral part of creating new organized microservice environments as we segregate certain
systems for each of the dev teams.
- Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services.
