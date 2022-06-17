Lead Python Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

LEAD a Software team with your first-class technical and leadership abilities as a Lead Python Engineer sought by a Joburg Brand Specialist. Working in Python and APIs, you will help expand its chatbot and cloud based Odoo ERP and CRM while leading the development of new systems as well as growing and empowering your team. The successful candidate will possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or similar, have 6 or more years’ work experience with Python as a Back-end Dev as well as a Python Web framework, proficiency with Git, Linux, Cloud Architecture, APIs, Scalability, TDD, SQL, NoSQL, ORM, have strong Project Management and experience with Security Compliance including OWASP.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python, building high quality, reusable, testable and efficient code.

Skill up in Odoo customization and extension, typically in Python, and lead our transition from vendor development to our internal team owning the Odoo platform.

Integration to other systems via APIs, building and consuming them.

Implement DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture.

Provide mentoring, training, help and support to other team members and the rest of the staff.

Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores.

Research and stay abreast of key technical developments and industry trends and innovations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar qualification.

Experience/Skills –

6 Years or more experience with Python as a Back-end Developer, as well as a Python Web framework.

Experience leading a team.

Proven experience with Git, Linux, Cloud Architecture, APIs, Scalability, TDD.

Databases including SQL, NoSQL and ORM.

Good understanding of front-end technologies.

Experience with Security Compliance (including OWASP).

Strong Project Management.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strategic thinker.

Creative and analytical dexterity.

COMMENTS:

