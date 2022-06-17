Marketing Data Analyst at Tax Consulting SA

Are you passionate about data-driven analysis, have statistical skills with the ability to crunch numbers and provide recommendations that drive marketing decisions?

Take your career to the next level by joining a market-leading Tax, Law and Accounting practice where you will integrate within a highly dynamic and innovative digital marketing team.

You must have a proven track record in analysing and reporting on datasets and be comfortable managing databases through tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Google Data Studio and Google Analytics. It is expected that you be able to improvise, research and figure out solutions and be passionate about your own technical development.

Candidates with experience in SQL and familiarity with Google Analytics, Microsoft Power BI and/or similar tools as well is preferable.

Requirements and qualifications:

Proven 2+ years of experience in a Data Analyst role.

Exceptional analytical skills and impressive attention to detail.

Substantial experience in digital analytics.

Proven ability to multitask and report on multiple ongoing digital campaigns.

The ability to envision the implementation and measurement of strategy effectiveness.

Excellent Communication Skills.

Information required:

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, please send –

An up-to-date CV

A cover letter speaking to the vacancy and why you are best suited for the position sought

A recent profile picture

Addressed to Marique Morkel on: recruitment @ africorp solutions . co . za

Desired Skills:

Analysing Datasets

Reporting Datasets

Microsoft Power BI

Google Data Studio

Google Analytics

Problem Solving

Detail Orientaed

Career Centered

Diverse

Agile

Ambitious

Driven

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position