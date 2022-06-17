Network Administrator
A position is available for a Network Administrator with a relevant qualification, a reliable vehicle and at least 3 year’s experience as an IT administrator.
Essential Knowledge:
- Pastel Evolution
- Android, Apple, Blackberry and Windows mobile
- Windows [Phone Number Removed];+ Server
- SQL 2008, 2012 and 2016+ Server
- Active Directory
- Virtual Server
- Azure and AWS
- Sohpos Firewall
- IP Camera systems
- Tag Systems
- Helpdesk Systems
- All forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.
- IT best practices
Desired Skills:
- IT infrastructure
- Troubleshooting
- system support
- desk support