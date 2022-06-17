Network Administrator

A position is available for a Network Administrator with a relevant qualification, a reliable vehicle and at least 3 year’s experience as an IT administrator.

Essential Knowledge:

  • Pastel Evolution

  • Android, Apple, Blackberry and Windows mobile

  • Windows [Phone Number Removed];+ Server

  • SQL 2008, 2012 and 2016+ Server

  • Active Directory

  • Virtual Server

  • Azure and AWS

  • Sohpos Firewall

  • IP Camera systems

  • Tag Systems

  • Helpdesk Systems

  • All forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.

  • IT best practices

Desired Skills:

  • IT infrastructure
  • Troubleshooting
  • system support
  • desk support

