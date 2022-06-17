Network Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Network Administrator

A position is available for a Network Administrator with a relevant qualification, a reliable vehicle and at least 3 year’s experience as an IT administrator.

Essential Knowledge:

Pastel Evolution

Android, Apple, Blackberry and Windows mobile

Windows [Phone Number Removed];+ Server

SQL 2008, 2012 and 2016+ Server

Active Directory

Virtual Server

Azure and AWS

Sohpos Firewall

IP Camera systems

Tag Systems

Helpdesk Systems

All forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.

IT best practices

Desired Skills:

IT infrastructure

Troubleshooting

system support

desk support

