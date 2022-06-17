Power BI Developer-2022-63

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT Vacancy for a Power BI Developer.

To enable the AS&R Digital Transformation Program and to accelerate value delivery, there is a requirement for the ConMon equipment and technology to be integrated into the Company network.

The requirement at the various Company operations is to collect condition monitoring parameters and telemetry from instruments and sensors and to render the data into the Azure environment for data

analytics. As part of the project there is a need to produced Power BI dashboards using data from the cloud, network and vendors

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY CANDIDATE WHO QUALIFY IN FULL WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Degree in Computer Science or Computer/Software Engineering.

Complete IT/BSc degree or other related

3-8 years working with the PowerBI tool

Developing visual reports, dashboards, scorecards using Power BI desktop.

Connecting to data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business Intelligence.

Excellent in analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.

Able to implement row level security on data and understand application security layer models in Power BI.

Expertise in using advance level calculations on the data set.

Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.

Able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with warehouse standards.

Adept in developing, publishing, and scheduling Power BI reports as per the business requirements

Able to properly understand the business requirements and develop data models accordingly by taking care of the resources.

Should have knowledge and experience in prototyping, designing, and requirement analysis.

Should have knowledge and skills for secondary tools such as Microsoft Azure, SQL data warehouse, PolyBase, Visual Studio, etc.

Able to integrate Power BI reports into other applications using embedded analytics like Power BI service (SaaS), or by API automation. Also, one must be experienced in developing custom visuals for Power BI.

Ability to translate business requirements and functional requirements into technical specifications

Developing the programming code to create the solutions.

Ability in building databases, data integration solutions, warehouses, and reporting solutions

Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services used in the system

Create dashboards and reports using reporting technologies such as Power BI

Work directly with clients / business users to elicit reporting requirements, as well as develop reports and dashboards to meet those requirements

Liaise with business analysts and quality analysts

Write DAX expressions

Implement row-level security

Have an understanding of scripting languages and programming languages like C++ and Python for advance dashboards

SQL querying

Understand how to use Power Query Editor

Desired Skills:

