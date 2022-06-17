Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

We’re looking for a Business Analyst with at least 4+ years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on our project developing business requirements and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

Duties include:

Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team

Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings(prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business requirements and identify alternatives

Assist in workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business requirements

Verify technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussions for UI and UX

Develop a set of business requirements (functional & non-functional) that specify the software solution for the web interface and mobile device channels-Business requirement artefacts are; User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Wireframes, Activity Diagrams and Use Case Diagrams

Design user interfaces to ensure a simple and satisfying client experience

Contribute to the planning of application features

Assist development team to understand the business requirements

Assist with test plan and test cases for functional and non-functional testing

System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Developing related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)-Problem solving

Human or animal healthcare experience is advantageous

Skills:

Unified Modelling Language (UML)is advantageous

Wireframe design is advantageous

Azure is advantageous

Passion for modern fresh web interface development

Passion for mobile development

Personal qualities:

Have a passion for software development and technology

Willingness to learn

Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures and methodologies

Drive to excel

Good communication skills(fluent in English reading and writing)

Great time management

Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s work

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

UAT

UML

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

