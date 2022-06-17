Senior Business Analyst (ERP) at Omnia (Pty) LTD

Jun 17, 2022

Overview

Reporting to the Support Manager – Dynamics AX, the incumbent will be responsible for the implementation and ongoing enhancement role for Dynamics AX2012 and Dynamics365 in the Omnia Group of Companies, Bryanston.

Qualifications

  • BCom or BTech Degree in Accounting or Management Accounting
  • D365 Certifications (MB300- Core /MB310 – Financials) advantageous

Experience

  • 3-5 years operational experience in Dynamics AX/Dynamics365 in a related industry (Mining, Chemical and/or production facility)
  • ERP application experience in Financials, Accounts receivable, Accounts payable, Fixed asset, Projects, Stock management and other functions
  • Experience in accounting and financial reporting
  • Must have managed a team and communicated with senior level individuals within the organization
  • Experience in implementing Microsoft Dynamics ERP including set-up and configuration of finance related modules
  • Working knowledge of Power BI
  • Proficient in other Microsoft software for office productivity, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Duties

  • Provide expertise in the Dynamics AX 2012, D365 Finance and Operations
  • Responsible for supporting the Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Finance & operations Finance functions
  • Engage business on Financial systems
  • Support and align Omnia IT’s financial systems with business
  • Provide financial advice through application of financial processes and practices
  • Drive budgeting and forecasting across the business
  • Prepare requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations
  • Support external and internal audits for system governance and control compliance
  • Ensure financial practices and set-up are sound and aligned with company guidelines, policies, and procedures
  • Understands technical design specifications
  • Define test conditions, develop accurate and complete test plans
  • Conduct testing according to plan
  • Identify and document system deficiencies and recommends solutions
  • Provide End user support relating to finance issues logged to the helpdesk
  • Assist in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules
  • Takes input from business and appropriately and accurately applies comments/feedback
  • Understands the necessity of project standards and apply them consistently
  • Prioritizes multiple tasks effectively

Job Competencies

  • Hard working
  • Self-motivated
  • Focused and driven
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Able to effectively present to peers and management
  • Attention to detail is critical
  • High Energy Levels
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Service Orientated
  • Experience in performing multiple projects
  • Team player

Learn more/Apply for this position