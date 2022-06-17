Senior Business Analyst (ERP) at Omnia (Pty) LTD – Gauteng Bryanston

Overview
Reporting to the Support Manager – Dynamics AX, the incumbent will be responsible for the implementation and ongoing enhancement role for Dynamics AX2012 and Dynamics365 in the Omnia Group of Companies, Bryanston.
Qualifications
- BCom or BTech Degree in Accounting or Management Accounting
- D365 Certifications (MB300- Core /MB310 – Financials) advantageous
Experience
- 3-5 years operational experience in Dynamics AX/Dynamics365 in a related industry (Mining, Chemical and/or production facility)
- ERP application experience in Financials, Accounts receivable, Accounts payable, Fixed asset, Projects, Stock management and other functions
- Experience in accounting and financial reporting
- Must have managed a team and communicated with senior level individuals within the organization
- Experience in implementing Microsoft Dynamics ERP including set-up and configuration of finance related modules
- Working knowledge of Power BI
- Proficient in other Microsoft software for office productivity, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Duties
- Provide expertise in the Dynamics AX 2012, D365 Finance and Operations
- Responsible for supporting the Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Finance & operations Finance functions
- Engage business on Financial systems
- Support and align Omnia IT’s financial systems with business
- Provide financial advice through application of financial processes and practices
- Drive budgeting and forecasting across the business
- Prepare requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations
- Support external and internal audits for system governance and control compliance
- Ensure financial practices and set-up are sound and aligned with company guidelines, policies, and procedures
- Understands technical design specifications
- Define test conditions, develop accurate and complete test plans
- Conduct testing according to plan
- Identify and document system deficiencies and recommends solutions
- Provide End user support relating to finance issues logged to the helpdesk
- Assist in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules
- Takes input from business and appropriately and accurately applies comments/feedback
- Understands the necessity of project standards and apply them consistently
- Prioritizes multiple tasks effectively
Job Competencies
- Hard working
- Self-motivated
- Focused and driven
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Able to effectively present to peers and management
- Attention to detail is critical
- High Energy Levels
- Interpersonal Skills
- Service Orientated
- Experience in performing multiple projects
- Team player