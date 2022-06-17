Senior Business Analyst (ERP) at Omnia (Pty) LTD

Overview

Reporting to the Support Manager – Dynamics AX, the incumbent will be responsible for the implementation and ongoing enhancement role for Dynamics AX2012 and Dynamics365 in the Omnia Group of Companies, Bryanston.

Qualifications

BCom or BTech Degree in Accounting or Management Accounting

D365 Certifications (MB300- Core /MB310 – Financials) advantageous

Experience

3-5 years operational experience in Dynamics AX/Dynamics365 in a related industry (Mining, Chemical and/or production facility)

ERP application experience in Financials, Accounts receivable, Accounts payable, Fixed asset, Projects, Stock management and other functions

Experience in accounting and financial reporting

Must have managed a team and communicated with senior level individuals within the organization

Experience in implementing Microsoft Dynamics ERP including set-up and configuration of finance related modules

Working knowledge of Power BI

Proficient in other Microsoft software for office productivity, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Duties

Provide expertise in the Dynamics AX 2012, D365 Finance and Operations

Responsible for supporting the Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Finance & operations Finance functions

Engage business on Financial systems

Support and align Omnia IT’s financial systems with business

Provide financial advice through application of financial processes and practices

Drive budgeting and forecasting across the business

Prepare requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations

Support external and internal audits for system governance and control compliance

Ensure financial practices and set-up are sound and aligned with company guidelines, policies, and procedures

Understands technical design specifications

Define test conditions, develop accurate and complete test plans

Conduct testing according to plan

Identify and document system deficiencies and recommends solutions

Provide End user support relating to finance issues logged to the helpdesk

Assist in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules

Takes input from business and appropriately and accurately applies comments/feedback

Understands the necessity of project standards and apply them consistently

Prioritizes multiple tasks effectively

Job Competencies

Hard working

Self-motivated

Focused and driven

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Able to effectively present to peers and management

Attention to detail is critical

High Energy Levels

Interpersonal Skills

Service Orientated

Experience in performing multiple projects

Team player

