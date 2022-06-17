Senior Software Engineer-2022-64

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT Vacancy for a Software Engineer with AS & R Systems.

To enable the AS&R Digital Transformation Program and to accelerate value delivery, there is a requirement for the ConMon equipment and technology to be integrated into the Company network.

The requirement at the various Company operations is to collect condition monitoring parameters and telemetry from instruments and sensors and to render the data into the Azure environment for data

analytics

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY CANDIDATE WHO QUALIFY IN FULL WILL BE CONSIDERED

Degree in Computer Science or Computer/Software Engineering.

Full Stack Development.

User Interface design.

Hardware Integration.

C++, C#, Python

Architecture Design.

SQL development

PI/Honeywell data historian

3-6 Years of industry experience in a Software Development environment.

Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, Angular, and knowledge and appreciation of web standards.

Understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, Object-Oriented design, algorithm design, problem solving, and complexity analysis.

UI test automation frameworks

Integration of various systems with Azure cloud environment

Azure experience

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

DevOps Experience. Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Analytical thinking: ability to tackle issues and problems in a logical, step-by-step way

Concern for accuracy: Desire to ensure accuracy and quality in work delivered

Results orientation: ability to set high goals for self and others, focusing on the delivery of targets, quality and deadlines

Communication skills: ability to communicate appropriate, concise and accurate information in written and verbal formats

Creativity & innovation: willingness to challenge assumptions and ability to adapt or generate imaginative and innovative ideas

Influence & persuasion: ability to convince others to your own point of view, to gain acceptance, support and commitment

Interpersonal skills: ability to understand and interpret other people’s behaviour, concerns and motives

Relationship building: ability to build and maintain networks of business contacts in and beyond the organisation who may contribute to success

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

