Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client within the Banking Sector is seeking to hire an experienced Software Engineer with extensive experience in Spring-boot, Java and Oracle, candidates musts have experience in Mobile + PC Applications. Office based position in Johannesburg.

Commercialised bank providing financial services to various industries.

Job Duties:

Analysis business requirement

Developing business relevant programs

Maintaining the Bank’s IT system and environment

Providing IT relevant support and management

Ensure business continuance

Ad hoc duties as assigned

Design Mobile application

Software development / programming

Skills, Education and Requirements:

Bachelor degree with IT related subjects

At least 2 years relevant work experience in software development

Familiar with software development and have programming experience (Mobile App development experience preferred)

Familiar with business requirement analysis

Familiar with information security, Cyber security, IT outsourcing, software life cycle management

Familiar with Network and IT hardware

Technical Tool Stack:

SpringBoot+VUE, and knows SSM (Spring+SpringMVC+MyBatis), Spring Security

SQL and have experience in MySQL and Oracle, familiar with Linuix shell

Familiar with IntelliJ IDEA IDE and Maven tools

Front-End engineer, the developer should proficient in various front-end technologies (including HTML/CSS/JavaScript/JQuery, etc.)

Familiar with ES6 syntax, with cross-terminal (Mobile+PC) front-end development capabilities

Familiar with hybrid app development principles

Experience in mobile interface development

Proficient in using vue2.0 framework and ecological UI framework, with experience in VUE projects

Familiar with RESTFul web service specification

Familiar with MVC architecture

Proficient in using common front-end UI frameworks Element UI, Bootstraps, etc.

About The Employer:

Commercialised Bank

