Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Jun 17, 2022

Our client within the Banking Sector is seeking to hire an experienced Software Engineer with extensive experience in Spring-boot, Java and Oracle, candidates musts have experience in Mobile + PC Applications. Office based position in Johannesburg.

Client Details

Commercialised bank providing financial services to various industries.

Description

Job Duties:

  • Analysis business requirement
  • Developing business relevant programs
  • Maintaining the Bank’s IT system and environment
  • Providing IT relevant support and management
  • Ensure business continuance
  • Ad hoc duties as assigned
  • Design Mobile application
  • Software development / programming

Profile

Skills, Education and Requirements:

  • Bachelor degree with IT related subjects
  • At least 2 years relevant work experience in software development
  • Familiar with software development and have programming experience (Mobile App development experience preferred)
  • Familiar with business requirement analysis
  • Familiar with information security, Cyber security, IT outsourcing, software life cycle management
  • Familiar with Network and IT hardware

Technical Tool Stack:

  • SpringBoot+VUE, and knows SSM (Spring+SpringMVC+MyBatis), Spring Security
  • SQL and have experience in MySQL and Oracle, familiar with Linuix shell
  • Familiar with IntelliJ IDEA IDE and Maven tools
  • Front-End engineer, the developer should proficient in various front-end technologies (including HTML/CSS/JavaScript/JQuery, etc.)
  • Familiar with ES6 syntax, with cross-terminal (Mobile+PC) front-end development capabilities
  • Familiar with hybrid app development principles
  • Experience in mobile interface development
  • Proficient in using vue2.0 framework and ecological UI framework, with experience in VUE projects
  • Familiar with RESTFul web service specification
  • Familiar with MVC architecture
  • Proficient in using common front-end UI frameworks Element UI, Bootstraps, etc.

Job Offer

Salary

Market relayed

Benefits

Medical Aid, Provident Fund

About The Employer:

Commercialised Bank

