Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

PURPOSE

To enable the AS&R Digital Transformation Program and to accelerate value delivery, there is a requirement for the ConMon equipment and technology to be integrated into the organization’s network.

The requirement at the various organization’s operations is to collect condition monitoring parameters and telemetry from instruments and sensors and to render the data into the Azure environment for data analytics.

Skills

Full Stack Development.

User Interface design.

Hardware Integration.

C++, C#, Python

Architecture Design.

SQL development

PI/Honeywell data historian

Knowledge

3-6 Years of industry experience in a Software Development environment.

Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, Angular, and knowledge and appreciation of web standards.

Understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, Object-Oriented design, algorithm design, problem-solving, and complexity analysis.

UI test automation frameworks

Integration of various systems with Azure cloud environment

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

angular

typescript

C++

C#

data structures

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

