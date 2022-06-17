Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

PURPOSE
To enable the AS&R Digital Transformation Program and to accelerate value delivery, there is a requirement for the ConMon equipment and technology to be integrated into the organization’s network.
The requirement at the various organization’s operations is to collect condition monitoring parameters and telemetry from instruments and sensors and to render the data into the Azure environment for data analytics.
Skills
- Full Stack Development.
- User Interface design.
- Hardware Integration.
- C++, C#, Python
- Architecture Design.
- SQL development
- PI/Honeywell data historian
Knowledge
- 3-6 Years of industry experience in a Software Development environment.
- Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, Angular, and knowledge and appreciation of web standards.
- Understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, Object-Oriented design, algorithm design, problem-solving, and complexity analysis.
- UI test automation frameworks
- Integration of various systems with Azure cloud environment
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- angular
- typescript
- C++
- C#
- data structures
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree