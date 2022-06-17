Support Engineer (Citrix) – Gauteng Randburg

Position – Citrix Support Engineer
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in the position’s related field of the IT industry
- Minimum of 2 years working experience with Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop, Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.
- General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.
- Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)
- Scripting, application packaging experience beneficial.
Education
- NQF level 5 minimum
- Other tertiary / industry related certifications
- Citrix Certified Associate / Professional Virtualisation or Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service on Citrix Cloud Certified
- Beneficial to have additional Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware certifications.
Other prerequisites
- Strong documentation skills
- Good communication skills
- Thrive in a team orientated environment
- Self-driven and motivated
- Continual certification drive
- Work well under pressure
- Expect to work after hours/weekends occasionally
- Inter-provincial travel to customer premises
- May be required to be based onsite at customer
- Valid driver’s license and own motor vehicle that is in working order and insured.
Roles and responsibilities
- Support in existing SLA customers includes assisting with post-project support in operational capacity.
- Diligent time logging in ticketing system.
Candidate – AA preferable but not mandatory depending on availability
Desired Skills:
- Citrix
- Citrix Cloud Service
About The Employer:
– Great Working Culture
– Passionate about driving customer service
– Successful Brand