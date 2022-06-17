Support Engineer (Citrix) – Gauteng Randburg

Position – Citrix Support Engineer

Experience

Minimum of 3 years working experience in the position’s related field of the IT industry

Minimum of 2 years working experience with Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop, Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.

General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)

Scripting, application packaging experience beneficial.

Education

NQF level 5 minimum

Other tertiary / industry related certifications

Citrix Certified Associate / Professional Virtualisation or Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service on Citrix Cloud Certified

Beneficial to have additional Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware certifications.

Other prerequisites

Strong documentation skills

Good communication skills

Thrive in a team orientated environment

Self-driven and motivated

Continual certification drive

Work well under pressure

Expect to work after hours/weekends occasionally

Inter-provincial travel to customer premises

May be required to be based onsite at customer

Valid driver’s license and own motor vehicle that is in working order and insured.

Roles and responsibilities

Support in existing SLA customers includes assisting with post-project support in operational capacity.

Diligent time logging in ticketing system.

Candidate – AA preferable but not mandatory depending on availability

Desired Skills:

Citrix

Citrix Cloud Service

About The Employer:

– Great Working Culture

– Passionate about driving customer service

– Successful Brand

Learn more/Apply for this position