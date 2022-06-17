Support Engineer (Citrix)

Jun 17, 2022

Position – Citrix Support Engineer

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in the position’s related field of the IT industry
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience with Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop, Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.
  • General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.
  • Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)
  • Scripting, application packaging experience beneficial.

Education

  • NQF level 5 minimum
  • Other tertiary / industry related certifications
  • Citrix Certified Associate / Professional Virtualisation or Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service on Citrix Cloud Certified
  • Beneficial to have additional Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware certifications.

Other prerequisites

  • Strong documentation skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Thrive in a team orientated environment
  • Self-driven and motivated
  • Continual certification drive
  • Work well under pressure
  • Expect to work after hours/weekends occasionally
  • Inter-provincial travel to customer premises
  • May be required to be based onsite at customer
  • Valid driver’s license and own motor vehicle that is in working order and insured.

Roles and responsibilities

  • Support in existing SLA customers includes assisting with post-project support in operational capacity.
  • Diligent time logging in ticketing system.

Candidate – AA preferable but not mandatory depending on availability

Desired Skills:

  • Citrix
  • Citrix Cloud Service

About The Employer:

– Great Working Culture
– Passionate about driving customer service
– Successful Brand

