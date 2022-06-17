Technical Lead at IT NETWORK – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We have an exciting opportunity for available for an international client based in the IT Industry.
Technical Lead
Johannesburg
Permanent
The Technical Lead guides and oversees the implementation of solution design, configuration and escalated problem management of solutions and services in client environments. This position takes ownership of translating opportunities into solutions and contributing to the design and configuration requirements related to client proposals. These individuals guide the creation and delivery of complex technical solutions to clients by engaging with them during the planning and solution definition phase and defining the standards of work (SoW).
Qualifications
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)
- A relevant computer science or information science qualification.
- Must hold relevant Microsoft Dynamics Certifications
- Expert understanding of IT industry environment and business needs
- Ability to lead technical design workshops with teams and clients
- Possess good technical, quantitative and analytical skills
- Possess the ability to work with clients and business teams to create client-orientated solutions and services
- Demonstrate interpersonal skills with the ability to develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships
- Ability to recognise opportunities for enhancement and continuous improvement
- Ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders and colleagues at all levels
- Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding of business
- Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously
Responsibilities
- Guides the creation and delivery of complex technical solutions to clients by engaging with them during the planning and solution definition phase and defining the standards of work (SoW).
- Identify areas of improvements for user and technical requirements, specifications development, solution design and development, propose technical solutions and provide a high-level design of technical or service solutions to meet the client’s requirements.
- Take ownership of user support, troubleshooting, design, configuration and escalated problem management.
- Guide the development of technical training and training programs for all technical team members, in conjunction with the Technical Team Lead
- Oversee the design and configuration requirements in relation to RFP / RFI and proposals of complexity.
- Guide the solution roadmap and milestones.
- Contribute to the knowledge base of solutions and services by sharing best practices and lessons learnt with clients and the team.
- Understand the client’s environment, business needs and provide expertise and consulting on the relevant solutions.
- Work closely with vendors (OEM) to understand their strategies for solutions and services, can articulate the roadmap, and associated impacts for clients.
- Identify process improvements and ensure compliance to process and policy governance by continuously reviewing processes.
- Form part of the team implementing the solution for the customer as a application implementation assurance function, and actively assist with delivery where required
Additional Responsibilities of the Role
- Continuous Learning and a Growth Mindset
- Continuous learning. Remain up to date with Microsoft Dynamics Apps, explore ISV add-ons, DevOps, Agile Methodologies, Coaching Skills, Leadership Skills Building the Dynamics Practice
- Guide and assist multiple teams implementing solutions for the customers.
- Build relationships with Customers with aim to become a trusted adviser.
- Assist with pre-sales by providing a proposed solution to the clients’ requirement, liaising with Technical Leads and Senior Developers where required; including agile point estimates/work breakdown for pricing by the Operations/Practice Head; compile a final proposal for review and approval.
EXPERIENCE
Required (not-negotiable):
- Significant experience in a similar role within a related environment
- Expert experience working with clients to understand their requirements and define appropriate solutions
- Implementation with the following technologies:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 (online and on-premise)
- Power Apps (Model Driven Apps)
- Azure
- C#
- JavaScript
- SSIS
- SQL like a Ninja
- Daily customer interaction
- Team Management
Advantageous (nice-to-have):
- Power BI
- Dynamics and SharePoint Integration
SKILLS
- Be able to work in a team environment – Advanced
- Be able to interact well with management and colleagues – Advanced
- Be able to successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions – Advanced
- Be able to communicate excellently, both verbal and written – Advanced
- Be able to coach and mentor other team members – Skilled
ATTITUDE
- Pragmatic
- Diligent
- Perseverant
- Proactive
- Planning and organising
- Must be individually driven and motivated
- Must be reliable and responsible
- Must be enthusiastic
- Leadership
- Committed
Desired Skills:
- Implementation
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Azure
- C#
- Javascript
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree