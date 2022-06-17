Technical Support Analyst at Parvana Recruitment –

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Providing onsite Level 2 Support – resolving technical issues / error messages encountered in a live production environment.

Handling of all issues including troubleshooting and providing feedback to the customer.

Ensuring the support tool is updated with the latest ticket details at all times.

Supporting the customer per the details contained in the customer’s Managed Services contracts.

Maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction through professionalism, timely response and resolution of issues.

Following up on support issues.

Ensuring compliance with SLAs and OLAs.

Delivering product installations according to internal procedures.

Escalating opportunities and/or issues according to established procedures.

Providing stand by support and work on week nights / weekends / public holidays as may sometimes be required.

Ad-hoc occasional travel around other customer sites.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent.

ITIL accreditation will be an advantage.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years related experience in technical support area.

Experience in the Telecommunication industry is preferred.

Experience in the software industry or related fields.

Experience in the following:

Unix (Create & modify shell scripts / Basic system administration / Monitor performance using standard utilities).



Oracle (Knowledge of Oracle SQL command is necessary / Knowledge of Oracle databases).



PL/SQL | C/C++ | Python | Perl.



HAC/RAC | Java | Linux | Soap.



Tuxedo | XML | AWS Cloud.

Basic knowledge of Telecommunication environment and customer services procedures.

Exposure to the AWS Cloud platform.

A good understanding of CI/CD and DevOps.

Basic understanding of client requirements and product implementation.

Experience in ticket and queue management.

Good understanding of complex software system architecture and operation.

Experience of working with a Cloud environment would be beneficial.

