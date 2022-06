Data Researcher

Our client based in the USA is looking for a talented data researcher.

Research for all info on hotel in the world,

20-25 weekly hours,

part time to move to full time

doing the lead generation, research to send leads to the sales team

organized with good writing skills

need to do extensive and thorough researcher for our client.

Desired Skills:

writing

english

detailed

Performance attribution

Fundamental Analysis

