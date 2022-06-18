IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job purpose
Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop software and hardware installation; troubleshooting problem areas (in person, or remotely) and providing end-user assistance where required and maintaining an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work.
Minimum qualification
- 2-Year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF Level 6 in IT
- Desired Qualification (to be obtained in the position)
- MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification is an advantage
- Minimum job-related experience
- Minimum of 2-year relevant IT industry experience
- Certifications/Accreditation/Registration/Licenses
- Meets all requirements for a Gaming licence
- Work conditions and special requirements
- Able to work shifts and weekends
- May be required to work overtime in line with operational requirements
Core behavioural competencies
- Problem solving
- Assessing and evaluating information
- Initiative
- Decision-making skills
- Dealing with customers
- Technical / proficiency competencies
Job Complexity
- Requires specialised knowledge of techniques, equipment and processes relating to IT practices, equipment, applications
- Short term planning within a 3-months timeframe involves conducting
- Perform the organisation, planning and prioritisation of tasks for self to ensure that work gets done efficiently and within budget constraints.
- Interact with clients and other functions and teams with regards resolving technical issues.
Desired Skills:
- It Technician