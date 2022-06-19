Senior Security Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

Our Client based in Cape Town area is seeking a Senior Security Engineer to join their team. The ideal incumbent will be responsible for providing security for cloud-based digital platforms whilst playing an integral role in engaging with business units in order to ensure the organisation’s digital platforms are protected.

Qualifications required:

Qualifications in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, and/or any related field.

Certifications in Cloud Security- CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP.

Experience required:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in cyber security.

Minimum of 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security.

Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP.

Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies. Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)

Good understanding and exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models.

Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills.

Good understanding of software development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration.

Experience with open-source software security.

Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection. Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Security

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position