Ab Initio Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

The job duties of an Ab Initio ETL developer revolve around working to design, build, and test applications for data management and business intelligence in the Ab Initio ETL environment.

Your responsibilities in this career include using Ab Initio ETL to create interfaces and applications to extract, transform, load, and analyze data for business intelligence purposes.

You may also integrate other data analysis and organizational tools based on the needs of your client or employer.

As an Ab Initio ETL developer, you may also provide support for existing business intelligence applications and interfaces.

Desired Skills:

Ab Initio

ETl

Ab Initio Developer

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

