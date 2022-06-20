Africa’s first Umbraco Gold Partner scoops global award

Bluegrass Digital has won ‘Best Professional Services Sector Solution’ for the new Petrofac corporate website at the Umbraco Awards 2022. The web and mobile solutions development company has also become the first Umbraco Gold Partner in Africa.

Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud run more than 730 000 websites worldwide and is used by a global community of 220 000 developers. It gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers.

Nick Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital, comments: “To finally become part of this elite group of Umbraco solution providers has been an important step in our business strategy. I’m overwhelmed by receiving this phenomenal award, it is just the perfect recognition.”

Bluegrass has been working with Umbraco for nearly 15 years and has delivered over 250 solutions for customers around the world. These successes are largely due to its commitment, investing in skills and resources by continuously training its team using the Umbraco education courses.

“Umbraco allows us to deliver digital business value to our customers, quickly and efficiently. This agile platform also enables our customers to improve their customer experience and manage content with ease. We have been delivering solutions for Unilever and Diageo brands and corporate organisations such as Petrofac, Costain and Lichfields, supporting their businesses for many years,” he explains.

Umbraco partner manager Mike Pedersen adds: “It’s with great pleasure that we can welcome Bluegrass Digital as an Umbraco Gold Partner! They are an experienced Umbraco agency with some amazing projects under their belt. We look forward to working closely with them for many years to come.”

“Our experience and expertise, means we are the leading Umbraco specialist on the African continent. We continue to be an advocate for Umbraco and it has been one of the key CMS platforms we have offered our clients for many years,” says Durrant.