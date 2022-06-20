Back end Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 20, 2022

Backend Solution Architect

Responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of the end-to-end technical solution of a very large implementation, and ensure the correct definition and documentation exists
  • Managing the translation of the business to technical requirements across multiple vendors ensuring all requirements are met and gaps are escalated
  • Ensure clarity amongst the team, and the technical and business needs of the customers
  • Ensure best practices are always followed by the team

Required Experience:

  • At least 7+ years professional technology experience in the software industry with a background in web or application development
  • Previous experience as a Solutions Architect managing complex client requirements and multiple vendors
  • An effective communicator and technical writer with excellent presentation skills
  • Experienced in managing RFI, RFP and RFQ processes
  • Detail oriented, comfortable working independently, well organised, have the technical aptitude to learn new technologies
  • Ability to multitask effectively using creative thinking to rapidly solve problems
  • Excellent communications skills and stakeholder management skills

Please send your CV to Noelle Hill – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • RFI
  • RFP
  • RFQ

Learn more/Apply for this position