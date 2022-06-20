Big Data Systems Engineer

A leader in the retail space is looking for a Big Data Systems Engineer to join their fantastic team.

Location – Cape Town

The ideal candidate should have:

+4 years experience in a technology-related field as a Data or Systems Engineer for Linux hosted data management application managed through scripted automated deployment

Experience deploying and managing applications and databases in the cloud

Experience implementing SDLC automation and testing for data transformation or data query jobs

Experience configuring and deploying infrastructure using Terraform

Experience implementing logging and monitoring data applications using the environment and application-specific logging

Experience implementing high availability, and disaster recovery for big data jobs

EDUCATION:

Degree or Diploma in a Technology-related field.

Associate level Linux Certification.

Azure Associate Certification.

JOB OBJECTIVES:

Work with a team of specialists in operations to ensure data applications and the jobs running on them are secure and available in production:

Implement appropriate monitoring and logging to ensure potential failure can be detected, diagnosed, and remediated before services are impacted.

Deploy highly available disaster recovery infrastructure as appropriate for cluster-based solutions.

Work with the security team to ensure the application and its infrastructure is secure.

Work with development team leads to ensure security is built into their development efforts and deploy additional security measures such as WAFs into the production environment.

Exploit security services available from the cloud provider to monitor and ensure the security of the environment.

Work with the ETL development teams and Data Engineers to deploy and ensure the deployability of infrastructure, package applications, and data transformation jobs:

Use existing SDLC toolchains to deploy cluster-based data applications and the data transformation and queries that run on them.

Maintain and upgrade existing SDLC toolchains.

Work with the development managers to support them in SDLC automation and developing code to deploy infrastructure using existing SDLC toolchains.

Work with application owners to manage the cost infrastructure deployed for applications both in development and production:

Tag resources appropriately so that the system can monitor their cost.

Tactically work with the application and data artifact owners to implement tactical cost savings where possible while maintaining required performance.

Support system and data artifact owners in monitoring, predicting, and optimising the cost of operating their infrastructure relative to the required performance.

Apply now and lets get you into SA’s largest retailer 🙂

Desired Skills:

Big Data

SDLC

Linux

Terraform

ETL Development

WAF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

